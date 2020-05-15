Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Contribution by nationals inside the country to bolster the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Asmara, 14 May 2020- Contribution by nationals inside the country to bolster the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, nationals in Birmingham, Coventry, Nottingham, Manchester, New Castel, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield, as well as in 4 regions of London contributed 423 thousand and 113 Pounds.

Likewise, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the UK contributed 10 thousand Pounds and 100 Dollars, and members of the cooperative association of ex-heavy artillery of the Popular Front 3 thousand and 519 Dollars.

In related news, a number of administrative areas in the Anseba region and owners of small business contributed a total of 282 thousand and 280 Nakfa.