Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

14 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Contribution by nationals inside the country to bolster the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Asmara, 14 May 2020- Contribution by nationals inside the country to bolster the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, nationals in Birmingham, Coventry, Nottingham, Manchester, New Castel, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield, as well as in 4 regions of London contributed 423 thousand and 113 Pounds.

Likewise, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the UK contributed 10 thousand Pounds and 100 Dollars, and members of the cooperative association of ex-heavy artillery of the Popular Front 3 thousand and 519 Dollars.

In related news, a number of administrative areas in the Anseba region and owners of small business contributed a total of 282 thousand and 280 Nakfa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.