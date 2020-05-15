South Africa: Western Cape Treasury Welcomes Decision to Open E-Commerce During COVID-19 Alert Level 4

press release

We welcome the directions issued today (14 May 2020) by Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, which, allows all goods, except good prohibited for sale, to be sold through e-commerce platforms across South Africa.

Not only is this decision good for business, but it is also good for consumers, who can now safely buy what they want, when they want it.

Since the announcement of national government's Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy, we have called for the expansion of the e-commerce sector as it is undeniably one of the safest ways for our economy to open during the Covid-19 crisis.

That is why I wrote to Minister Patel on Friday, 8 May 2020, to specifically motivate for this regulatory change.

The e-commerce sector provides an online platform for businesses, especially small businesses, to access and compete in markets where they would ordinarily not have been able to trade. Up to 30,000 small businesses make use of some of the larger e-commerce trading platforms to sell their products.

I will continue to engage with National government on behalf of other sectors of the economy which can open sooner under the various Alert levels in a safe and responsible way.

Opening up the e-commerce sector, is a significant step towards the opening of the economy, which will allow us to save businesses, save jobs and save the economy in the Western Cape.