Cameroon: No Renege On the Law!

opinion

Analysts of the unfolding socio-political happenings in the country are certainly at a loss with the goings-on of last weekend. Public demonstrations are legitimate rights of citizens. In fact, the country's legal and administrative instruments give citizens the leeway to decry what they feel is not well done and maturely propose ways of righting the wrongs.

A clearly defined method exists for that on who does what, where, when and how. But what happened in Yaounde, Douala, Mbouda, Bafoussam and the Cameroonian embassy in Paris on Saturday January 26, 2019 is everything but the respect of the law. Last weekend's demonstrations are, to say the least, baffling on two counts - the manner of approach and what passes for the reasons behind the public disorder that characterised it.

As a State of law, the legal instruments of the land stipulate that any party or group desiring to hold any public demonstration should seek authorisation from the competent authorities. This in the simplest of terms entails notifying the competent administrative authority and getting his/her go-ahead before proceeding with the planned manifestation. Going by Communication Minister, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the "white marches," as organisers decided to christen the manifestations within and without Cameroon, was unauthorised.

If Cameroonians in some regions and diplomatic representations went about their daily activities normally, tranquillity was perturbed in others as "some attempts to disrupt public order and defy republican institutions were recorded in the towns of Mbouda, Bafoussam, Yaounde and Douala," according to government authorities. The question that comes begging for answers here is why would a party that aspires to rule defy the laws of the very land? Inasmuch as citizens have the right to show their grievances, they also have the responsibility to respect the laws of the land. For, where there are rights there are also responsibilities.

Even if they felt cheated in the refusal to grant their request, organisers would have sought other legal ways and not resort to the 'argument of force.' Why the travesty of the law in a State of law and by a party that would want to use the law to rule? Then comes the hair-scratching question of the reasons behind the manifestations. It is said the protesters were, among others, requesting for the recount of votes of the October 7, 2018 Presidential election. Stakeholders of the election comprising the elections management body, the political parties and the Constitutional Council painstaking followed the long process from start to finish.

From the convening of the electorate by the Head of State, submission of candidatures at ELECAM, publication of the list of aspirants and pre-electoral petitions, through campaigns, voting, post-electoral litigations and final proclamation of results, it's visibly clear that the procedure was respected to the letter. The law prevailed throughout! How logical it is today to ask for the votes to be recounted, several months already into the term of office of the winner of the election, is to say the least, mind-boggling.

Disturbing attempts either to roll back the hand of time or rubbish the law. The law is the law and there shouldn't be any renege on it. Given that no human endeavour is ever perfect, shortcomings of the October 7, 2018 polls could be corrected in future elections, especially in the upcoming municipal, legislative and regional elections. Insistently manifesting on a bygone, like the election, looks like crying over spilled milk and seeking public sympathy on an already closed chapter.

Why sell political fair-play to the dogs? Cameroonians had turned a page on the election and are now looking up to the winner to deliver on his campaign promises. It wouldn't be wise to divert their attention from this legitimate expectations talk less of pushing them to the streets to face the unknown. In a democracy, power is taken through the ballot box and not the gun. Street demonstrations can at best create disorder and compromise much-needed socio-economic development.