Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Reports One Positive COVID-19 Case

14 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Investigation ongoing to establish possible source of infection, company says.

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) informs the public that a member of its workforce in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19). This positive result comes after the person originally tested negative 14 days ago on 30th April 2020.

Even though the earlier test was negative, the employee and family have remained in precautionary isolation since that time and will continue in isolation following this new test. The family is feeling well and not showing any symptoms. ArcelorMittal Liberia is providing all necessary support.

Contact tracing was launched at the time to track those with whom the staff might have come in contact with, and a number of staff were placed in precautionary isolation. Their condition has been monitored by suitably qualified doctors, with none displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The relevant county and national health authorities are closely involved and the County Health Team is overseeing management of the case.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the possible source of infection.

"AML had planned for this possible scenario and put in place stringent measures throughout our three-county Concession," the company said in a statement. "These regulations are aimed at limiting the spread of the disease and include: mandatory wearing of face masks; setup of hand-washing facilities; Enforcement of social distancing measures; closure of businesses operating in the Concession at 3 p.m. daily; and working from home (where possible).

"As a responsible business partner to Liberia and a company that places high importance on the health, safety and wellbeing of its workforce and the public, AML has been a pro-active key player in the fight against the Coronavirus."

The Company said it has also ordered additional medical supplies and equipment for its hospitals and is also supporting the fight against COVID-19 at the community, county, and governmental levels. The company has so far provided well over US$100,000 worth of medical equipment and supplies and in-kind support to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.

"An overriding commitment to the health and safety of our people as well as contributing beyond our own operations is a fundamental part of our business values and who we are as a company. We will continue to work closely with our partners and stakeholders throughout this crisis."

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.