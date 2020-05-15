Malawi: Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Helpless Over Political Rallies

15 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 chairperson Dr. John Phuka has said the task force is helpless over the continued political rallies as the country gears for a fresh presidential election.

Phuka said this on Thursday in Lilongwe at its first meeting since President Peter Mutharika reconstituted the committee which now has two chairpersons, includes the opposition, the civil society and technocrats, among others.

"We cannot stop political parties from holding the rallies because of the elections. However, we will engage political leaders on the need to observe covid-19 preventive measures during such rallies," said Phuka.

The task force is now co-chaired by Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Phuka said the task force would ensure transparency, accountability and will be apolitical.

Leader of Opposition in parliament Lobin Lowe accepted his seat in the task force and assured that he would work to ensure the battle against coronavirus is won.

The meeting came at a time when the country has 63 cases of the COVID-19.

