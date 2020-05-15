Sudan: Prosecution - Accused in Incidents of Some States to Be Brought to Trial Soon.

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution , on Thursday, affirmed that the accused in the incidents that took place in South Darfur, South Kordofan and Kassala states will be brought before trial soon after the completion of the required investigations.

The Prosecution said in press statement announced the detention of a number of the suspects who will be interrogated through three investigation teamworks covering the three states in question.

The statement warned that no one will escape punishment and the culture of violence and the resorting to the use of force is the major threat that led to tribal clashes.

