Sudan: Hamadouk Eulogizes Zain Al-Abdeen

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, on Thursday, eulogized, prof. Al-Tayeb Zain Al-Abdeen who passed away Thursday. Hamadouk has described the late, Zain Al-Abdeen as one of the symbols of education, knowledge, principles and political Morales.

