Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms State Concern Over Stability in Abyei Area

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed the state's concern over the stability of security situations in Abyei Area through maintaining of security situation, strengthening the peaceful co-existence and completion of the joint mechanism with South Sudan, besides backing up the role of the Un Mission in the region.

Al-Burhan met, Thursday, at his office, the National Committee on Abyei which briefed him on the overall situations in the region.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Elham Shanter said the committee reviwed with Al- Burhan the recent incidents in Abyei.

