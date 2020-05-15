Sudan: Public Prosecution Reveals Details of Sharif Badr's Infection and Death By COVID-19.

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution, on Thursday, revealed the details of the death and infection of Sharif Ahmed Badr with (COVID-19), his treatment and symbols of the previous regime in Khartoum's private hospitals.

Statement issued by the Prosecution has warned against exploiting his death for political purposes, affirming its concern for the rights of the accused according to the requirements of the constitutional document and international conventions on human rights.

The prosecution said that the medical reports of the Public Prosecution confirm that the Public Prosecution responded to all requests of the family of the late Badr in transference to the hospitals of their choice, but after the infection, the transfer of the infected person is subject to the directives of the health authorities.

"The late Sharif Badr has already been transferred to the detention center and received treatment at the Khartoum Hospital and then Jabra Hospital, which is accredited by the Ministry of Health for the treatment of COVID-19, infected persons" the statement explained.

