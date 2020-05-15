Liberia: Council of Patriot Executive Menipakei Dumoe Ordered Released From Detention

14 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia, May 14, 2020: Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean Jr. has ordered the release of opposition politician Menikpakei Dumoe.

Dumoe was arrested on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a search of his home - which was sanctioned by the courts - for making comments deemed threatening to national security.

Earlier this week, he posted on his Facebook page that poor people in Monrovia needed "Ak47s so that the government can take us seriously".

Minister Dean said an investigation by the Joint Security Forces, which includes the examination of materials from Dumoe's home, is continuing.

He said the government remains committed to protecting the fundamental rights of everyone, even as it grapples with an unprecedented health crisis and urges all to refrain from making incendiary remarks which could undermine the hard-earned peace.

Liberia currently faces an existential threat that should claim the attention of all of us. Attempting to score political points when our compatriots die is unpatriotic.

