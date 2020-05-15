Zimbabwe: Sacco - MDC Boycott Cheap Politicking, Will Not Stop Parly Business

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
15 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Zanu-PF MP and committee chair for Industry and Commerce, Joshua Sacco says the MDC Alliance was playing 'cheap politicking' through boycott of parliament business, adding that this will not prevent his party legislators from pursuing parliament business.

Sacco was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Thursday after MDC Alliance MPs boycotted his committee meeting.

The country's main opposition last week resolved to disengage from all parliamentary business in protest over the expulsion of four senior party MPs from the lower house and the senate.

The MPs were expelled at the behest of reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora following a bruising battle for control of the main opposition with disputed leader Nelson Chamisa.

MDC has singled out President Emmerson Mnangagwa for authoring its political misfortunes through alleged manipulation of state organs such as the courts and parliament to distabilise the opposition.

Sacco said shunning house business will not stop parliament from delivering on its mandate adding the Alliance act was a non-event.

"We are not going to be affected at all. We have the relevant numbers; we have the passion and drive to make sure our industry goes forward.

"For us, it is a non-event. Whether they are there or not. They are an opposition yes, they keep us on our toes, we like them for that but if they decide not to come, we will continue with our work as usual," said Sacco.

Sacco warned MDC Alliance MPs risked prosecution for using taxpayers' money on the pretext of pursuing parliament business when they were not.

This comes after some MPs from outside Harare have been coming into the capital city at the expense of government but boycotting parliament.

"That is a criminal act," said the Chimanimani lawmaker.

"If you come and stay in a hotel and do not attend Parliament, it is not fair for the tax-payer and even for those who voted for you.

"The MPs were voted into Parliament to represent the people and they need to take that role seriously.

"This is cheap politicking that will not take our country forward. We need to get beyond partisan politics and work for our country especially in times of Covid-19.

"We need to rebuild the nation. There are a lot of things that we should be focusing on other than cheap politicking."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.