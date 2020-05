Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning has revealed the establishment of Sovereign Fund to manage the property and real estate restored by the Empowerment Removal Committee.

Al-Badawi interviewed by Sudan TV, Thursday, indicated that the restored assets and lands will back up the 2020 budget and provide spending for COVID-19 and the new salary structure. He thanked the Empowerment Removal Committee for providing money for state's treasury.