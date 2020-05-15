Sudan: State Going Ahead With Implementation of Wages Increase - Al-Badawi

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has affirmed that the state is going ahead with the implementation of the new Wages structure for the government employees, indicating that it will contribute to Move the national economy and reduce inflation.

The minister interviewed by the National TV on the salary increase and the new wages structure outlined that the increase will not lead to soaring of inflation rates which was mentioned by some people.

He attributed the high inflation rates to the doubling of the accumulated money, especially during the year 2016, indicating that the increase in wages will be a management to tackle the recession in the economy that emerged after the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The ministry has already begun to pay the salaries of the government employees according to the new salary structure" He stressed.

Al-Badawi explained that the salaries of the month of May which includes the salary and the Eid grant will be paid according to the new salary structure, while the dues will be disbursed during the coming months of June and July.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.