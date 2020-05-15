Sudan: State Going Ahead With Implementation of Wages Increase - Al-Badawi

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has affirmed that the state is going ahead with the implementation of the new Wages structure for the government employees, indicating that it will contribute to Move the national economy and reduce inflation.

The minister interviewed by the National TV on the salary increase and the new wages structure outlined that the increase will not lead to soaring of inflation rates which was mentioned by some people.

He attributed the high inflation rates to the doubling of the accumulated money, especially during the year 2016, indicating that the increase in wages will be a management to tackle the recession in the economy that emerged after the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The ministry has already begun to pay the salaries of the government employees according to the new salary structure" He stressed.

Al-Badawi explained that the salaries of the month of May which includes the salary and the Eid grant will be paid according to the new salary structure, while the dues will be disbursed during the coming months of June and July.