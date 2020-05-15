South Africa: Former 'Isidingo' Actress Rosemary Zimu Joins 'The Queen'

Former Isidingo actress Rosemary Zimu is the newest addition to The Queen Mzansi cast.

Rosemary will play Warona the new it girl in town turning heads but she faces the toughest competition from mother, Mildred Sefatsa (played by Kuli Roberts).

Viewers will grow to love Warona because of her beauty, warmth and grace.

About her character, Rosemary says: "Warona is sweet, she is not in competition with her mom, her mom is the one in competition with her, it wouldn't be the first time she steals her boyfriend. Also, Warona is someone different and can get spicy.

"People are invested in characters, and you have to do your job well. I'm excited to see where this goes. I look forward to learning from older actors who have been at it much longer. I'm also excited to show them what I can do. I'm not just a pretty face, I'm a hard worker."

To prepare for the role, she has been working with her acting coach and jotting down the characteristics she would like to bring to Warona.

"Sometimes when I take on jobs I always look at what I bring to the table, I've never really looked at what I will gain, but I believe being on The Queen will bring me more exposure and propel my career to another level. It may bring recognition for my craft internationally what with all the doors opening for South African talent."

The Queen airs weeknights at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht

Source: Channel24