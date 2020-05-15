South Africa: Consultations On Lockdown Easing Begin

15 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair a virtual meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) that will deliberate on the prospect of moving most of the country to level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The meeting of NEDLAC's government, labour, community and business constituencies marks the start of widespread consultation, as promised by President Ramaphosa, between government and various sectors of society and the economy on the possible progression to level 3," said the Presidency ahead of the start of the meeting.

The Presidency said level 3 of the lockdown will entail a more extensive reopening of the economy and the lifting of restrictions on movement.

This meeting will also focus on mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown on South Africa."

President Ramaphosa has been in continuous consultation with various sectors of society on management of the national state of disaster since government first acted to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Friday's meeting follows on the President's announcement earlier this week that a proposal to move the country to level 3 of the national COVID-19 lockdown by the end of May is being considered.

The President made this announcement in an address to the nation on Wednesday night.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.