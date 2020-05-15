South Africa: My Hopes and Dreams Crashed and Burnt With SA Express

opinion

Employees of 100% state-owned SA Express have been put through the worst kind of hell in the past few months by the very same government that claims to care about its citizens.

If you had told me at the beginning of the year that I would be sitting at home wondering where my next pay-cheque would come from, I would have laughed in your face. For me, the beginning of 2020 was full of promise. I was starting a new job and job security was the furthest thing from my mind.

Granted, SA Express was grounded in 2018, but the airline had been flying for a year-and-a-half since then and appeared to be a going concern - why else would I be hired?

All that changed when the state-owned airline was put under involuntary business rescue on 6 February. The court-appointed Daniel Terblanche and Phahlani Mkhombo as business rescue practitioners (BRP). Their appointment was approved by the first meeting of the creditors on 20 February.

At the first meeting with employees, the BRP assured us the business would run as usual and we would be kept up to date as the process continued. On 18 March we were informed by...