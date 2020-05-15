South Africa: My Hopes and Dreams Crashed and Burnt With SA Express

15 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mulalo Khubana

Employees of 100% state-owned SA Express have been put through the worst kind of hell in the past few months by the very same government that claims to care about its citizens.

If you had told me at the beginning of the year that I would be sitting at home wondering where my next pay-cheque would come from, I would have laughed in your face. For me, the beginning of 2020 was full of promise. I was starting a new job and job security was the furthest thing from my mind.

Granted, SA Express was grounded in 2018, but the airline had been flying for a year-and-a-half since then and appeared to be a going concern - why else would I be hired?

All that changed when the state-owned airline was put under involuntary business rescue on 6 February. The court-appointed Daniel Terblanche and Phahlani Mkhombo as business rescue practitioners (BRP). Their appointment was approved by the first meeting of the creditors on 20 February.

At the first meeting with employees, the BRP assured us the business would run as usual and we would be kept up to date as the process continued. On 18 March we were informed by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.