South Africa: Deputy Pres Mabuza Meets With Eskom Task Team

15 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza will today convene and chair a virtual meeting of the Eskom Task Team.

The meeting will amongst other issues, tackle the proposal on management and recovery of municipal debt to Eskom. Friday's meeting will also receive an update on the Eskom restructuring plan and procurement of additional capacity over the coming months.

The Eskom Task Team was established to provide political leadership support to ensure that the power utility is able to meet its obligation of providing electricity, overseeing the development and implementation of a long-term financing model to deal with debt and liquidity challenges.

The task team is also tasked with ensuring that Eskom implements a credible national maintenance programme, among others.

"With more sectors of the economy likely to open due to the varied imminent stage three lockdown, as announced by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa, it is essential to ensure that the power supply will be ready and adequate to handle the increased demand placed on the grid by the economic activity," said the Presidency ahead of the meeting.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, many sectors of the economy remained closed and resulted in increased power supply.

"The winter season calls on the task team to plan for the increased power demand for industry as certain sectors open up, and for households as citizens are urged to stay at home to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus," said the Presidency.

