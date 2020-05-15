South Africa: Four Suspects Due in Court for Contravention of the Disaster Management Act

15 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

To ensure that offenders of the law and brought to book, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on a tipoff about illegal liquor trading in Parow yesterday and arrested four suspects.

Information led our members to a business premises situated in the Parow industrial area where two men who purchased liquor illegally and two men who traded in liquor illegally were arrested. 319 boxes of liquor with an estimated value of R1.1 million were confiscated. The suspects aged 26, 27, 32 and 36 are scheduled to make their court appearances in Parow once they have been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

