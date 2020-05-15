South Africa: Couple Arrested With Drugs in Olifantshoek

press release

The SAPS, local Traffic and other relevant role players followed up on information about drug trafficking in the Olifantshoek area.

On Thursday, 14 May 2020 at about 16:00, a Vehicle Check Point was staged and a blue Daihatsu Terios was stopped and searched. The police found a bag with 100 Mandrax tablets stashed under a seat. The adult male driver and his girlfriend were both arrested.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R20 000-00.

The suspects were charged for possession of drugs and should be appearing in the Olifantshoek Magistrates Court soon. The police investigation continues.