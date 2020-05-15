South Africa: Boy, 14, Hospitalised After Jumping From Moving Truck in KZN

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised after he fell off a moving truck in Ukosi Street, near Trenance Park in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

Metro Police called members of Reaction Unit South Africa out to the scene at about 19:43 to provide medical assistance to the teenager.

On arrival, medics treated the boy for moderate injuries before transporting him to a provincial hospital by ambulance.

It was established that the water tanker the boy was travelling on was exiting the road when the teenager attempted to jump onto the back step; however, he slipped and fell from the moving vehicle.

Source: News24