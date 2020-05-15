Liberia: Unity Party Survives On Cummings' Pocket

-Rep. Gray

A member of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change -Montserrado County Electoral District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray claims here that despite the 12 years leadership of the Unity Party, the former ruling party has placed its financial burden squarely on the shoulders of opposition Alternative National Congress political leader, Mr. Alexander Cummings.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Thursday, May 14, Rep. Gray notes that it is shame for the former ruling establishment to hang on the pocket of Mr. Cummings, who according to him, has lost his way to the presidency.

He says Cummings' close relationship with the former ruling establishment would pave the way for the ruling CDC to win a second term landslides on grounds that Liberians will not give the country back to the Unity Party that allegedly squandered huge opportunities intended for the Liberian people over its 12 years reign.

Gray notes that stalwarts of the former ruling establishment are bitter with the Coalition for Democratic Change-led administration because they believe political leadership for the country is their exclusive right.

He expresses total disappointment in leaders of the four Collaborating Political Parties for supporting recent facebook post by the acting chairman of the Council of Patriots, terming it as "reckless."Acting chairman Menipakei Dumoe, currently in police custody, posted on his Facebook page that, "Liberians don't need bags of rice but AK-47s."

Gray says it is appalling for people from the opposition community to defend such comment.

According to him, the statement threatens national security and the Liberian government is right by arresting Mr. Dumoe to provide detail.

Some leaders from the opposition community, including Montserrado County Senator Darious Dillon have defended the statement, saying, Dumoe lacks the ability to breach the peace or place guns in the hands of Liberians.But Gray counters that during the days of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, such statement was considered deadly and counterproductive to the peace process.

The lawmaker recalls that he and the current chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change were detained several times by the former regime for their statements, but those comments were far from threatening the peace.Meanwhile, Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, has ordered the release of Mr. Dumoe, pending full investigation of his recent comments on social media.