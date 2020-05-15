South Africa: 13 in Court for Allegedly Torching House of Suspected 'Witch' After Girl's Disappearance

Thirteen people, aged 16 to 32, appeared in the Senwabarwana periodical court in Limpopo on a charge of arson on Thursday after they allegedly burnt down the house of a 63-year-old woman they suspected of "witchcraft" and of the disappearance of a teen.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the accused were arrested after the incident, which took place at Silvermine village, outside Senwabarwana.

"It is alleged that the house belonging to a 63-year-old woman was set alight by a group of community members on Monday.

"They accused the woman of witchcraft and that she was responsible for the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from the same village.

"The girl was reported missing on 5 May and has not been seen again," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

A minor among the accused was released under his parents' supervision, and the remaining accused are in custody.

The matter was postponed to 21 May for bail applications.

Source: News24