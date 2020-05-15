South Africa: 13 in Court for Allegedly Torching House of Suspected 'Witch' After Girl's Disappearance

15 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Thirteen people, aged 16 to 32, appeared in the Senwabarwana periodical court in Limpopo on a charge of arson on Thursday after they allegedly burnt down the house of a 63-year-old woman they suspected of "witchcraft" and of the disappearance of a teen.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the accused were arrested after the incident, which took place at Silvermine village, outside Senwabarwana.

"It is alleged that the house belonging to a 63-year-old woman was set alight by a group of community members on Monday.

"They accused the woman of witchcraft and that she was responsible for the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from the same village.

"The girl was reported missing on 5 May and has not been seen again," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

A minor among the accused was released under his parents' supervision, and the remaining accused are in custody.

The matter was postponed to 21 May for bail applications.

