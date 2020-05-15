Mauritius: COVID-19 - Citizen-Government Collaboration Essential in Defeating This Pandemic

14 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill will help Government, with the support of every citizen, face the difficult situation arising from the novel coronavirus outbreak and work for a better future, stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, this evening, in the National Assembly in Port Louis, during his intervention on the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

This Bill, he pointed out, is designed to support the workers and the lower classes of society. Any worker should be in a position to retain his job, and it is what Government intends to ensure, he stressed. In addition, the Wage Assistance Scheme, put in place earlier during the lockdown, has shown Government's good will towards the workers, he said.

Minister Bodha highlighted that the Bill will provide the legal framework needed to ensure a smooth reopening of the economy. Despite the uncertainty created by the COVID-19, Government together with every Mauritian, needs to take their responsibilities so as to pull the country out of the present crisis.

He further recalled that, during the lockdown, Government made arrangements to airlift some 1 000 tons of medical supplies from Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and South Korea and as at date, the country has millions of tablets of chloroquine, and enough tests for the population. He also reassured that Government's priority remains the safety and health of all citizens.

Speaking about Mauritians stranded abroad, he cautioned that the repatriation exercise must be done in an orderly manner. The country, he stated, has the necessary facilities such as quarantine and treatment centres to carry out this exercise properly. Moreover, more flights to London, Paris, Mumbai, and Chennai are scheduled, while others are being planned to Madagascar and Australia to bring back citizens. Government is also working on how to bring back Mauritians working on cruise ships, added the Minister.

