Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Staff Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced that a member of its workforce in Buchanan has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19).The company in a press release issued Thursday May 14, said the positive result comes after the person originally tested negative 14 days ago on 30th April 2020.

It said even though the earlier test was negative, the employee and family have remained in precautionary isolation since that time and will continue in isolation following this new test.

"The family is feeling well and not showing any symptoms," the company added. ArcelorMittal Liberia also noted that it is providing all necessary support. It said contact tracing was launched at the time to track those with whom the staff might have come in contact with, and a number of staff were placed in precautionary isolation.It added that the condition of the contacts are being monitored by suitably qualified doctors, with none displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

"The relevant county and national health authorities are closely involved and the County Health Team is overseeing management of the case. An investigation is ongoing to establish the possible source of infection," it said.Company explained that it had planned for this possible scenario and put in place stringent measures throughout our three-county Concession.

These regulations it said are aimed at limiting the spread of the disease and include: - Mandatory wearing of face masks; Setup of hand washing facilities; Enforcement of social distancing measures; Closure of businesses operating in the Concession at 3pm daily; and Working from home (where possible).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a responsible business partner to Liberia and a company that places high importance on the health, safety and well being of its workforce and the public, AML has been a pro-active key player in the fight against the Coronavirus. The Company has also ordered additional medical supplies and equipment for our hospitals and is also supporting the fight against COVID-19 at the community, county, and governmental levels. An overriding commitment to the health and safety of our people as well as contributing beyond our own operations is a fundamental part of our business values and who we are as a company. "We will continue to work closely with our partners and stakeholders throughout this crisis," it continued.

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steel making facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.-Press release