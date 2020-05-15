South Africa: What Will Eating Out Look Like After Lockdown?

15 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Purdon

Though the present is grim, no matter how different tomorrow looks, humans inherently want to connect and socialise. Restaurants have the unparalleled ability to facilitate this. It's how each restaurant, and the industry as a whole, adapts to this seismic shift that will define the future of eating out.

With the number of days of South Africa's nationwide lockdown now nearly into the 50s, that cosy bustle and aroma of your favourite coffee shop might feel like a distant memory. So might the collective hum of a crowded bar in summer or going out to your beloved Italian restaurant to celebrate a birthday, or anniversary, or a family member being in town.

Restaurants are intrinsically gathering places - and they were ripped from our lives in the blink of an eye. What's worse is that we don't know how many will still be standing when the lockdown finally comes to an end.

At Eat Out, we've been observing and reviewing the dedicated, and passionate, hospitality industry in South Africa for 22 years, and we are now witnessing the unprecedented devastation this invisible enemy has had on our restaurants. In the last two months, it's been made clear that the Covid-19...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.