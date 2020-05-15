South Africa: What Will Eating Out Look Like After Lockdown?

analysis

Though the present is grim, no matter how different tomorrow looks, humans inherently want to connect and socialise. Restaurants have the unparalleled ability to facilitate this. It's how each restaurant, and the industry as a whole, adapts to this seismic shift that will define the future of eating out.

With the number of days of South Africa's nationwide lockdown now nearly into the 50s, that cosy bustle and aroma of your favourite coffee shop might feel like a distant memory. So might the collective hum of a crowded bar in summer or going out to your beloved Italian restaurant to celebrate a birthday, or anniversary, or a family member being in town.

Restaurants are intrinsically gathering places - and they were ripped from our lives in the blink of an eye. What's worse is that we don't know how many will still be standing when the lockdown finally comes to an end.

At Eat Out, we've been observing and reviewing the dedicated, and passionate, hospitality industry in South Africa for 22 years, and we are now witnessing the unprecedented devastation this invisible enemy has had on our restaurants. In the last two months, it's been made clear that the Covid-19...