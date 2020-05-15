Namibia: Masilingi, Geldenhuys On Top of the World

Namibian junior athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Ivan Danny Geldenhuys have made history by being ranked at the top of the world's junior rankings at the same time.

Namibia has never had an athlete ranked at number one in the world since the days of Frank Fredericks, but to have two at the same time is an exceptional achievement.

According to the latest rankings of World Athletics, Masilingi, who only turned 17 last month, set the world's fastest u20 400m time of 52,19 seconds at the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund on 7 March.

That is well ahead of second-placed Ellie Beer of Australia (52,70) and third-placed Oneika McAnnuff of Jamaica (52,78), while Masilingi's time is also amongst the top senior times in the world this year.

Amantle Montsho of Botswana set the world's leading time of 51,22 on 14 March, followed by Patience George of Nigeria with 51,84, while Masilingi's time is the fifth fastest in the world and third fastest in Africa so far this year.

The 19-year-old Geldenhuys, meanwhile, set the fastest 400m time of 46,29 seconds for u20 men in Pretoria on 14 March.

He is followed by Reece Holder of Australia (46,44) and Matthys Nortje of South Africa (46,56).

Geldenhuys' time is also the 13th fastest among senior men in the world this year, and the ninth fastest in Africa.

Steven Solomon of Australia set the world's fastest time of 45,37 seconds, while Boitumelo Masilo of Botswana is second with 45,64. Botswana, in fact, have excelled in this event with seven of their athletes amongst the top 12 in the world so far this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Masilingi and Geldenhuys would have been strong contenders for medals at the World Athletics u20 Championships which was due to take place in Nairobi from 7 to 12 July, but that event has since been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both athletes, however, still have an outside chance of qualifying for next year's Olympic Games, although it will be very tough, with the men's 400m qualifying time set at 44,90 seconds and the women's at 51,35.

Athletics coach and administrator, Leonie van Rensburg said they had the potential to go far.

"They are still young and have a lot of potential. They are both very determined and they are training hard despite the lockdown," she said.

Ï know that Athletics Namibia will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss the rest of the season and to see if we can still hold some competitions. We are hoping to still hold the National Championships and at least two legs of the Grand Prix series," she added.

Masilingi and Geldenhuys also reached the Top 20 times in the world in some other events, with Masilingi 20th in the u20 200m in 24,05, and Geldenhuys 17th in the u20 400m hurdles in 52,67.

Meanwhile, some other Namibian athletes also appear amongst the world's top 20 at junior and senior level so far this year.

In the u20 women's 400m, Christine Mboma set the 14th fastest time of 54,14 seconds and in the senior men's triple jump, Roger Haitengi set the 13th best mark distance of 16,20m.

Ane Rautenbach set the 13th fastest time of 52,84 seconds in the senior women's 400m, as well as the 18th fastest time in the senior 200m in 23,65.