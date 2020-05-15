Botswana: Nwdc Hopes to Complete Maintenance of Schools Soon

Maun — Construction of new ablution facilities is ongoing in all primary schools in the North West District Council (NWDC).

Deputy council chairperson, Mr Lekonne Masoko said over P45 million would be used for the maintenance of 79 primary schools.

He said P22 million had been disbursed to the district and that each sub district was awarded P5 million to commence with the project.

"The project entails construction of new ablution facilities, maintenance of toilets, procurement of 10 000 litre water tanks and stands," he said.

Mr Masoko said other projects were water bowsing, installation of hand washing basins; refuse bins and the procurement of consumables such as sanitisers, soap, toilet paper, masks, disposable gloves and jumbo rolls.

He said construction of new toilets was scheduled to be complete by August while the installation of hand washing basins was expected to be complete by May 29.

Mr Masoko noted that procurement of water tanks had been completed and that the base construction for the tanks was ongoing.

He added that the procurement of sanitisers, soaps, toilet paper and masks was complete.

He also noted that they experienced challenges in the procurement of some items, adding that they had to be procured from outside the district.

NWDC secretary, Mr Motlogelwa Thuso said he hoped that the maintenance of ablutions would be completed before schools re-open.

He said construction of new toilets was anticipated to be complete by August.

He said they had also dislodged pit latrines to bring them into a good state for pupils to use when experiencing water shortage.

