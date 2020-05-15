Zimbabwe: Missing MDC Leaders Are Not in Our Custody - Police

14 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a statement claiming that the missing MDC Alliance youth leaders Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are not in their custody.

The three who were picked at a police roadblock yesterday, while coming from a demonstration in Warren Park have been missing since yesterday with their lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) visiting the majority of police stations in Harare without success.

Earlier in the morning, a police representative who appeared on Star FM said the trio had been arrested in connection with the Warren Park demonstration.

In a statement posted on their Twitter handle this afternoon, the police said they contacted the missing MDC Alliance youth leaders' lawyers with the intention of interviewing them over the Warren Park protest.

"The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanley Manyenga and Justin Chidziva who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on 13/5/20 in Warren Park, Harare are not in police custody.

"Their lawyer has been in contact with Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province and was told to bring his clients for an interview with regards to the above cited matter. This is the official position.

"Police, therefore dismisses all social media insinuations that the MDC members were either detained or are in police custody," the police said.

Meanwhile, the European Union has condemned the illegal detention of Mamombe and two other youth leaders.

"We are concerned that 3 female MDC officials remain missing after they were reportedly arrested in Harare yesterday. We urge authorities to swiftly and in line with constitutional & legal obligations assist lawyers and relatives to establish their whereabouts and wellbeing," reads the EU tweet.

The United Kingdom embassy in Zimbabwe urged authorities to locate the missing trio while calling for respect for rule of law and constitutionalism.

Concerned to hear lawyers still not told of whereabouts of 3 female MDC officials reportedly arrested in Harare. Urge authorities to use their resources to locate urgently in line with security services' obligation to act at all times in line with Zimbabwe's law & constitution

