Malawi: Papa and Mbulu Safe At Baroka FC

14 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Benjamin Nyirenda

Two Malawian players midfielder Gerard Phiri Jnr aka 'Papa' and striker Richard Mbulu have been given a vote of confidence at Baroka FC that they will not be offloaded.

With the current season on hold in South Africa due to the coronavirus lockdown teams are busy working on the players they want for next season.

Baroka FC has released four players from their contracts but Phiri and Mbulu who both joined the team at the start of the current season in August are safe from the release

Team spokesperson Richard Mashabane told Nyasa Times that the two Flames players are still in the coach's plans for the future hence they are keeping them. He said the released players are Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana and Tebogo Sodi.

"Its true we have released four players at the moment and we will release other two more but Phiri and Mbulu are not part of those players. They are still part of the team as the coach has shown that they are in his plans.

"We know Phiri has done very well since joining the team though Mbulu has struggled to score but he is a good player and with time he will start scoring goals and that's why the coach has decided to keep him," Mashabane said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.