Malawi: Papa and Mbulu Safe At Baroka FC

Two Malawian players midfielder Gerard Phiri Jnr aka 'Papa' and striker Richard Mbulu have been given a vote of confidence at Baroka FC that they will not be offloaded.

With the current season on hold in South Africa due to the coronavirus lockdown teams are busy working on the players they want for next season.

Baroka FC has released four players from their contracts but Phiri and Mbulu who both joined the team at the start of the current season in August are safe from the release

Team spokesperson Richard Mashabane told Nyasa Times that the two Flames players are still in the coach's plans for the future hence they are keeping them. He said the released players are Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana and Tebogo Sodi.

"Its true we have released four players at the moment and we will release other two more but Phiri and Mbulu are not part of those players. They are still part of the team as the coach has shown that they are in his plans.

"We know Phiri has done very well since joining the team though Mbulu has struggled to score but he is a good player and with time he will start scoring goals and that's why the coach has decided to keep him," Mashabane said.

