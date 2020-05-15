Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Youths Not in Our Custody - Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed claims that they arrested three MDC Alliance youths Assembly members who were involved in a flash demonstration yesterday.

Posting on their microblogging twitter handle @PoliceZimbabwe the ZRP said the three and other MDC Alliance youths members are not in their custody.

"The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanley Manyenga and Justin Chidziva who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on 13/5/20 in Warren Park, Harare are not in police custody," said the ZRP

The force said their lawyer was instructed to bring them to police for questioning in relation to yesterday's skirmishes.

"Their lawyer has been in contact with Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province and was told to bring his clients for an interview with regards to the above cited matter. This is the official position. Police, therefore dismisses all social media insinuations that the MDC members were either detained or are in police custody."

Meanwhile the MDC Alliance has condemned what they termed an abduction and demanded their release.

"The MDC Alliance is totally appalled and strongly condemns the evil abduction of our Youth Assembly leaders, national Deputy Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organising Secretary Netsai Marowa and Secretary for Policy and Research Hon. Joana Mamombe (MP).We demand their unconditional and immediate release.

"This must be followed up with a strong reprimand and disciplinary action against all the repressive apparatus involved in the abductions including the individuals who gave the orders. We have no doubt that our Youth Assembly leaders forced disappearances has the tacit approval of Emmerson Mnangagwa's illegitimate regime. Indeed, the illegitimate regime has been at the centre of using abductions as a strategy to deal with dissent. This unrepentant behavior of the regime is at the centre of Zimbabwe's isolation from the family of nations. It has no place in modern day society" said the MDC

Mamombe together with Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were alleged to have been arrested yesterday after leading and participated in an unsanctioned demonstration.