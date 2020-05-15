Namibia: Japan Budgets N$8m for Govt Schools

The Japanese embassy in Namibia has set aside over N$8,9 million for three schools in Namibia.

These funds are made available through the framework of the Japanese Government's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ambassador of Japan to Namibia Hideaki Harada has thus far signed grant contracts with principals of five government schools totaling N$6,7 million earlier in the year when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The grant assistance was provided to help build new classrooms catering to an increase in demand for learners' enrolled at the Sibbinda and Kanono Combined Schools , Zambezi region; Sikanduko Primary School, Kavango East region; Ngwangwa Primary School; Kavango West region, and Egambo Combined School, Ohangwena region.

"We are committed to help build a better world of learning for all learners who are the future of Namibia. Working collaboratively with our Namibian counterparts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community," the ambassador said.

Construction has started at the different schools, of which the project coordinator of the Ngwangwa primary school Johannes Mukwakwa said the work is going very well.

Administrative officer and the project accountant for Egambo Combined School Natalia Ndakalako the suspension of schools is somehow a blessing in disguise.

She said: "We do not need to worry about safety of learners during the construction work. We are working hard to have this done as soon as possible."

Prior to these five schools, the construction of a five-classroom block started at A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Katutura, Windhoek.

Khomas regional director of education, Gerard Vries said he is pleased with the progress being made and wish to commend the School Management, Staff and Building Contractor Team for their hard work.

"The generosity of the People of Japan through the Embassy will eventually reset the trajectory for learners in Junior Primary Phase at the school - we are excited to eventually witness the inauguration of this block of five classrooms and a store and commencing of teaching and learning," he said.

Kehemu Primary School in Rundu Urban Constituency, Kavango East Region also is a recipient of the 2019 GGP and the construction of a three-classroom block is almost complete.

Japan introduced the GGP in Namibia since 1997 and it aims at achieving direct and immediate impact on the well-being of disadvantaged communities at agrassroots level by supporting relatively small development projects in areas such as education, agriculture and health, to be implemented by non-profit organisations and local authorities.