Namibia: Japan Budgets N$8m for Govt Schools

14 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Japanese embassy in Namibia has set aside over N$8,9 million for three schools in Namibia.

These funds are made available through the framework of the Japanese Government's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ambassador of Japan to Namibia Hideaki Harada has thus far signed grant contracts with principals of five government schools totaling N$6,7 million earlier in the year when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The grant assistance was provided to help build new classrooms catering to an increase in demand for learners' enrolled at the Sibbinda and Kanono Combined Schools , Zambezi region; Sikanduko Primary School, Kavango East region; Ngwangwa Primary School; Kavango West region, and Egambo Combined School, Ohangwena region.

"We are committed to help build a better world of learning for all learners who are the future of Namibia. Working collaboratively with our Namibian counterparts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community," the ambassador said.

Construction has started at the different schools, of which the project coordinator of the Ngwangwa primary school Johannes Mukwakwa said the work is going very well.

Administrative officer and the project accountant for Egambo Combined School Natalia Ndakalako the suspension of schools is somehow a blessing in disguise.

She said: "We do not need to worry about safety of learners during the construction work. We are working hard to have this done as soon as possible."

Prior to these five schools, the construction of a five-classroom block started at A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Katutura, Windhoek.

Khomas regional director of education, Gerard Vries said he is pleased with the progress being made and wish to commend the School Management, Staff and Building Contractor Team for their hard work.

"The generosity of the People of Japan through the Embassy will eventually reset the trajectory for learners in Junior Primary Phase at the school - we are excited to eventually witness the inauguration of this block of five classrooms and a store and commencing of teaching and learning," he said.

Kehemu Primary School in Rundu Urban Constituency, Kavango East Region also is a recipient of the 2019 GGP and the construction of a three-classroom block is almost complete.

Japan introduced the GGP in Namibia since 1997 and it aims at achieving direct and immediate impact on the well-being of disadvantaged communities at agrassroots level by supporting relatively small development projects in areas such as education, agriculture and health, to be implemented by non-profit organisations and local authorities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.