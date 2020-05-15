Namibia: Paramedic May Have Taken Own Life, Autopsy Reveals

The findings of the post mortem done on the paramedic whose charred body was discovered in an old water pump station at Swakopmund last week, revealed he had died of petrol poisoning and burn injuries.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said Warrick Fortuin (28) is suspected to have taken his own life by setting himself on fire after consuming a petrol and paraffin mixture.

The Namibian understands CCTV footage at a service station showed Fortuin purchased a two-litre bottle of cooldrink the day on or before the incident, which he emptied and filled with fuel.

A day later, three people discovered his charred body at the bottom of an old pump station situated along the Swakop River east of Kramersdorp.

It was initially suspected Fortuin may have been killed elsewhere and that the perpetrators moved his body to the pump station and set it on fire.

Iikuyu said it may be that Fortuin ingested something that numbed him before he set himself alight - hence the lack of signs of a struggle.

He said the police were awaiting lab results for other possible chemicals present in his body.

A packet of cigarettes and a mobile phone were left behind, but no suicide note.

Iikuyu said the case docket will be forwarded to the deputy prosecutor general's office.