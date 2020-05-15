Angola Play Indoor Soccer World Cup in 2021

Luanda — The five-a-side soccer World Cup, in which Angola will be present for the first time in Lithuania, has been postponed for September 13 to October 4 of 2021, one year after the initial date set by the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA).

According to FIFA website, the event has been postponed due to the covid-19 that affects the world and the uncertainty of its control, and the institution has also decided to postpone the FIFA U-17 women's Football World Cup for next year.

Initially scheduled to take place on November 2-21 this year in India, the event has been rescheduled for February 17 to March 7 of 2021 in the same country.

The U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for August and September of this year, in Costa Rica and Panama, will be played only on January 20 to February 6 of 2021.

Angola have qualified for the indoor soccer World Cup in January after finishing third in the Africa Nations Championship held in Morocco.