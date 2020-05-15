Namibia: 'E-Learning Better Than Nothing'

EDUCATION directors in the //Kharas and Zambezi regions have expressed concern about the continuation of education in remote areas with little to no internet access.

This was revealed at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek earlier today.

Johannes //Hoeseb, education director for //Kharas, and Joy Mbangu, education director for the Zambezi region, discussed the challenges in their respective regions.

//Hoeseb said his region has 46 schools that are all fully equipped with computers, but connectivity is still a challenge.

"In remote areas internet connectivity is erratic, and to download a document could take up to an hour at places like Warmbad," he said.

//Hoeseb said many people are coming on board regarding the collection and distribution of tablets and documents for those who struggle to download them.

According to him, some pupils grasp information fast while others need teachers'assistance.

"Some parents are illiterate and cannot assist their children. When they come back to school, you will find some pupils have learnt while others are behind, but it's better than doing nothing at all," //Hoeseb said.

The opening of libraries would assist pupils who cannot access e-learning at home, he said.

Mbangu said the Zambezi region has 108 public schools and six private schools.

"Out of these, 25 are urban schools, but the rest are rural schools. Most of the urban schools are equipped for e-learning. When it comes to the rural schools, we have schools which do not have electricity, so it will be difficult for them to apply e-learning," she said.

Some teachers have been innovative and some have started WhatsApp groups, Mbangu said.

According to her, teachers are making notes and are compiling study guides which are distributed among the children to take home.

She said teachers' capacity to use electronic equipment should be questioned, and parents' lack of knowledge on subject matter is a challenge.

Mbangu said she has advised siblings to assist each other, and pupils to phone their teachers for help.