Liberia: LISCR Decline to Participate in LFA Proposed Play-Off for CAF Competitions

LISCR FC have reached a decision not to paticipate in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) proposed playoffs intended to determine Liberia's representatives to the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

LFA through its executive committee on May 4, reached a decision to nullify the 2019/20 Orange National League season, but also arrived at a determination to have two play-offs to decide Liberia's representatives to the CAF competitions in an event where the African football governing decides to go ahead with the competitions expected to kickoff in August of this year.

LISCR were among the top four teams alongside Mighty Barrolle, Bea Mountain, and Monrovia Club Breweries that were due to play in a play-off proposed by the football association through its executive committee.

LISCR, current holders of the FA Cup, were also among the quarterfinalists of the Petro Trade Cup that were due to compete in a play-off to determine Liberia's representatives to the CAF Confederation Cup, but have declined to participate in the play-offs.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 12, the club said their decision is based on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their financial standing.

"The club will instead start preparation for the next season which is expected to kickoff October 2020," the club statement added.