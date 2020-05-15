Liberia: LISCR Decline to Participate in LFA Proposed Play-Off for CAF Competitions

15 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

LISCR FC have reached a decision not to paticipate in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) proposed playoffs intended to determine Liberia's representatives to the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

LFA through its executive committee on May 4, reached a decision to nullify the 2019/20 Orange National League season, but also arrived at a determination to have two play-offs to decide Liberia's representatives to the CAF competitions in an event where the African football governing decides to go ahead with the competitions expected to kickoff in August of this year.

LISCR were among the top four teams alongside Mighty Barrolle, Bea Mountain, and Monrovia Club Breweries that were due to play in a play-off proposed by the football association through its executive committee.

LISCR, current holders of the FA Cup, were also among the quarterfinalists of the Petro Trade Cup that were due to compete in a play-off to determine Liberia's representatives to the CAF Confederation Cup, but have declined to participate in the play-offs.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 12, the club said their decision is based on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their financial standing.

"The club will instead start preparation for the next season which is expected to kickoff October 2020," the club statement added.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.