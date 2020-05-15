Zimbabwe: Govt Increases Relief Fund to the Vulnerable

14 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has raised the relief fund meant for distribution to vulnerable households from an initial figure of ZWL$200 to ZWL$300 per individual, Public Service minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

Mavima said the delay to pay out the financial assistance to vulnerable members of society was caused by the revision of the database.

"The first 90 000 now confirmed as meeting the required definitions will start receiving money this week, hopefully from today, while work continues on vetting the next 110 000 for payments next week," Mavima said.

He added that cabinet had ordered for a revision of the database to ensure resources are directed to those who fit the criteria while raising the figure to ZWL$300.

"There have been complaints that Government is taking too long to release the money to vulnerable members of society, who need assistance to survive the lockdown, which is now in its seventh week with the informal sector still closed," said Mavhima.

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga said the first pay-out will go to 90 000 citizens.

"I can confirm that Treasury has given us funds to send to people who have been approved. The money is with my ministry and as I speak they have begun sending the money," Masanga said.

"I was given money for 200 000 people, so after we are done with sending money to the 90 000, we will proceed to the remaining 110 000. I think the other beneficiaries will be getting their money next week around Tuesday," Masanga added.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.