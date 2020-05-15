Namibia: Schools Step Up Virus Precautions

Several Windhoek schools have stepped up cleaning measures to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19. Teachers and other institutional workers reported for work this past week to help prepare the classrooms for face-to-face learning, as well as to continue with alternative teaching methods.

The schools were also directed to ensure their premises are disinfected ahead of the resumption of face-to-face classes on 3 August later this year. Some of the schools visited by New Era this week were adhering to the government directive, including ensuring cleanliness, despite the meagre resources at their disposal.

The Michelle McLean Primary School in Otjomuise is one of the schools that started with deep cleaning. The school's head of department, David Mwanamwali, said they started with the cleaning process on 5 May, the day before schools reopened for teachers and other staff members.

He noted they would continue cleaning the school premises so they prepare before the pupils return later in August.

He also said all the teachers have reported for duty. According to him, the school management also managed to disinfect the school surfaces. "All health protocols are being provided and adhered to. We have procured masks, gloves and sanitisers for each teacher and other staff members," Mwanamwali said.

Acacia High School in Khomasdal also expressed their readiness in terms of health protocol adherence. The school principal, Sabina Seibes, said all their teachers have returned to school. "Everything is in place. They cleaned the school when the teachers were on holiday. It was thoroughly cleaned. We procured hand sanitisers, gloves and masks. Teachers started on 6 May, but we have also been working during the lockdown," Seibes maintained.

She said they are yet to make quotations for a cheaper spraying team to disinfect the school premises. Cleaning is also underway at the Jan Möhr Secondary School despite cost challenges. The school principal, Lukas Hashiti, said their coffers were depleted and they were not sure whether they would be able to disinfect the entire school. However, he said they managed to procure 80 washable masks at N$40 each for their teachers. They also bought hand sanitisers and other toiletries for the school.