Tanzania: PM Satisfied With NEC Office Construction

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday expressed his satisfaction with the construction work of the new National Electoral Commission (NEC) headquarters in Dodoma.

The Premier visited the site of the eight-storey project, undertaken by the National Service-Suma JKT after the first contractor - Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) was relieved of the duty for failure to cope with contractual terms, notably the agreed timeframe.

The contract between Suma JKT and NEC was signed on January 7, 2020, after which the army started clearing the area for the project and the actual construction began on January 17.

"I am sure if you put in more efforts in some areas you will finish it as planned. This is the building from which President John Magufuli is expected to collect nomination forms," he said.

Mr Majaliwa also commended Suma JKT on proper coordination of the construction work.

"Many projects entrusted to Suma JKT have been undertaken with great professionalism," he added.

On her part, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama said Suma JKT Construction Company was given the project on December 24, 2019, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2020.

Ms Mhagama said the project is managed by Ardhi University (ARU) as a consultant in which up to May 13, 2020 the construction of the main office building had reached 85 per cent while a section where the election results will be announced has reached 68 per cent. The outdoor jobs have reached 85 per cent while warehouse building has reached 92 per cent.

NEC Director, Dr Wilson Mahera said earlier the contract for the project indicated the project should be completed by April 30, 2020, but after visiting the project area they agreed that the work should be completed by May 30, 2020, and by June 1, 2020 employees will be relocated in the building.

He said the project costs more than 12bn/- and already more than 6bn/- has been dished out and that the work in progress in the main office building includes installing doors and windows, painting and placing tiles.