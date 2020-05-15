Zimbabwe: EU Presses Mnangagwa Govt Over Missing MDC Legislator, Party Youths

The European Union Thursday pleaded with government to establish the whereabouts of MDC Alliance MP, Joanna Mamombe and two party youth leaders who went missing Wednesday amid claims they had been arrested by police.

The other two are MDC Alliance national deputy chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri and national deputy youth organising secretary Netsai Marova.

The trio went missing Wednesday after leading a flash hunger protest in Harare's Warren Park suburb.

Reports indicated they were arrested at a police roadblock on their way into the city centre near the National Sports Stadium.

Writing on Twitter Thursday, the EU said it was concerned about the missing activists while urging authorities to establish their whereabouts.

"We are concerned that three female MDC officials remain missing after they were reportedly arrested in Harare yesterday. We urge authorities to swiftly and in line with constitutional and legal obligations assist lawyers and relatives to establish their whereabouts and wellbeing," said the EU.

However, Zanu PF accused the EU and MDC Alliance of playing fake abduction scripts.

"Shame that you are replaying a tired Magombeyi script. Honestly @TimoOlkkonen's @euinzim has stooped this low? Becoming the official spokesperson of one of its waning puppet factions? You must be a joke! Tougher action shall be taken against #Covid19Zim regulations violators," Zanu PF replied.

Peter Magombeyi was leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) who was reported missing after doctors went on a crippling strike last September, emerging weeks later claiming he had been abducted and tortured by unknown persons.

Police Thursday denied holding the MDC activists, raising fears the three could have been abducted.

"The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanley Manyenga and Justin Chidziva who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on 13/5/20 in Warren Park, Harare are not in police custody.

"Their lawyer has been in contact with Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province and was told to bring his clients for an interview with regards to the above-cited matter. This is the official position. Police, therefore dismisses all social media insinuations that the MDC members were either detained or are in police custody," the police wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Zimbabwe is currently in level two of lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic the Covid19.