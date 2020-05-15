Nigeria: 44 Almajiri School Students Test Negative to COVID-19 in Zamfara

15 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Zamfara Government on Thursday said all the 44 Almajiri school students sent home by the Kaduna state government had tested negative to COVID-19.

The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

"Out of the number, five of the Almajiri school students were from Dansadau emirate in Maru local government area while the remaining 39 were from Kwatarkwashi emirate of Bungudu local government.

"We have already handed them over to their parents through Kwatarkwashi and Dansadau emirates," he added.

Meanwhile, a 14 seater passenger bus carrying teenagers suspected to be Almajiri was on Wednesday evening intercepted at the Patani/Bayelsa border axis of the East-West Road by men of the Bayelsa State Vigilante.

The passengers who claimed to have come from Zamfara State were rounded up by men of the Vigilante, led by its acting chairman, Mr. Doubiye Alagba, with other security officers and we're immediately ordered back when they could not provide reasonable answers about their trip to the state.

It was gathered that operatives of the State Vigilante intercepted the bus after receiving intelligence report that a bus conveying the teenagers was about making entrance to the state capital.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.