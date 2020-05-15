Nigeria: Congregational Prayers Remain Suspended - Bauchi Govt

15 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — Bauchi State Government has declared that the order for the suspension of Jumaat prayer and Sunday services remains active.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the state governor, Muktar Gidado, announced this while briefing journalists thursday at the Government House in Bauchi.

The governor's media aide said the suspension of Tarawihi and Tahajjud prayers as well as Ittigaf in this holy month of Ramadan still remained imposed.

According to him, already, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, has apologised for all the inconveniences the order may have caused to the people of the state.

"I want to inform the public that the order or directive by the state government particularly on the conduct of Ramadan Tafsir and other Ibadat, observance of Jumaat prayer and Sunday service still remains imposed.

w"As you are aware, the governor has pleaded with the people of the state for their outstanding as all the steps taken are to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

"In my capacity as the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, I reiterated this order that the people should adhere to the order imposed by the state government."

Gidado, therefore, stressed the need for citizens of the state to join hands with the administration of Mohammed in its efforts to tackle the spread of the virus by adhering strictly to the order imposed.

