Niger: Delivery of Vehicles in Niger - Civilian Eucap Mission Continues Mandate Implementation Despite Corona Pandemic

14 May 2020
Brussels — Despite the current challenges caused by the Coronavirus, including curfews imposed by the Nigerien government, EUCAP Sahel Niger continues to support the country's internal security forces - among others by donating operational equipment to the forces.

Mobile garages and pick-up trucks increase mobility of Nigerien security forces

Funded by Luxembourg, the vehicles can be used to maintain and repair other vehicles. Equipped with a compressor, a generator and multiple tools, the vehicles can transport three mechanics

Furthermore, eight pick-up trucks were handed over to the Directorate of Logistics and Infrastructure of the National Police of Niamey. These vehicles will strengthen various strategic posts throughout the territory which the Mission has already supported with protective equipment in the past.

EUCAP Sahel Niger: one of 11 civilian CSDP Missions

Established in 2012, through training and advising activities, EUCAP Sahel Niger aims to improve the capacities of Nigerien Security Forces (Gendarmerie, National Police, National Guard) to fight terrorism and organised crime, as well as better control irregular migration flows in an effective and coordinated manner. With its activities, the Mission aims to contribute to the enhancement of political stability, security, governance and social cohesion in Niger and in the Sahel region.

Civilian CSDP Missions remain engaged despite the Corona pandemic

The civilian CSDP Missions have temporarily adapted or reduced operational activities wherever necessary, while critical capabilities are being maintained. Any reduction of activities is based on the principle of precaution and is temporary in nature.

Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

