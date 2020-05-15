Nigeria: Shippers' Council, NCDC Collaborate On COVID-19 Sensitisation

The Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) has announced that it is collaborating with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the Maritime community in Nigeria.

The NSC in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Rakiya Zubairu, said it would as part of the effort, hand over hundreds of face masks and hand sanitisers to the leaders of seven trucking associations.

"This is particularly significant because truckers, being essential workers, are some of the few people who are allowed to move across state lines as they deliver essential cargoes all around the country.

"It may be recalled that NSC, through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, had made an intervention for this category of persons to be allowed free movement as they convey goods from the ports to the lengths and breaths of Nigeria and indeed beyond the borders of the country.

"Also, the NSC will be making the rounds of terminals and shipping companies on a COVID-19 sensitisation campaign," it stated.

The NCDC, the statement added, has assigned one if its doctors to deliver a talk on COVID-19 at the various locations where freight forwarders and staff of these organisations would be present.

It added that the Port Health Services department of the Federal Ministry of Health would also be present at these sensitisation events.

"Shippers' Council, as the promoter of this sensitisation campaign will give out face masks and sanitisers to all present at all the terminals and shipping companies, "the statement concluded.