Tanzania: Simba Favourites to Sign Shonga

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter/ Agencies

MAINLAND Premier League giants Simba SC are once again linked with Zambia international striker Justine Shonga from South Africa's PSL side Orlando Pirates.

According to media reports in Zambia, Simba are favourites to sign the star striker.

The Zambian marksman has been with the 'Buccaneers' for the past two seasons, and speculation is rife that he could be leaving the club.

He joined the 'Buccaneers' from Zambia's FAZ Super Division side Nkwazi, but has since lost his place in Orlando Pirates team after the arrival of Malawian scoring machine Ghabadinho Mhango.

According to reports, Shonga's sale price is at $550,000 (about1.2bn/-).

If the move comes to pass, Shonga will join his international teammate Clatous Chama at the Msimbazi Reds side.

It remains to be seen if Pirates would agree to sell Shonga, who has been one of their top players over the last two years. However, no Simba official was ready to comment on the reports.

The 23-year-old forward continues to be linked with a possible exit from Pirates, and Simba appear to be strong favourites to land his signature. In June last year, Shonga was also heavily linked with Simba, however the move never materialised.

Despite his brilliant start to the 2018/19 season, Shonga experienced the wrath of the Pirates supporters for not converting many goalscoring chances. He found the back of the net six times in 29 league games for the Sea Robbers.

Shonga's season saw him bag 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season, including four in eight CAF Champions League matches. He also contributed eight assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Simba's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingisa has said the club is not far from their South African counterparts Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The South African was hired by the Msimbazi in a bid to improve the club and believes they are on a right truck.

"From a popularity and support point of view, Simba is a well-supported club in the region. In terms of infrastructure, Simba is not far off," Mazingisa told the South Africa's KickOff.com.

"We have our own training site, MoSimba Arena, with both an artificial and natural pitch. Simba also has a training camp site, which is of a high level.

"Simba also has nine registered foreign players, which means we are competing well in the transfer market."

However, the former Orlando Pirates official admits the club must pick a leaf from the South African most supported clubs in terms of monetary value.

"However, in terms of monetary value Simba can't be compared to Pirates and Chiefs. Simba has a lot to learn from the two South African teams."

