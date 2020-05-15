Tanzania: JPM's Reign Pardons 17,227 Prisoners in Union Celebrations, MPs Told

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

SINCE President John Magufuli took over power in November 2015, about 17,227 prisoners have so far been pardoned in his term during Union celebrations, Parliament was told here.

The ministry for Home Affairs told the National Assembly that it has been a culture for the president to grant amnesty to inmates during the commemoration of union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

That was when the ministry was responding to a question posed by Nungwi legislator, Yussuf Haji Khamis (CUF), who sought to know the number of prisoners, who have so far been pardoned since the Fifth Phase Government under Dr Magufuli assumed office in November 2015.

In a written response, the Home Affairs Ministry said that about 17,227 inmates have so far been pardoned during his term.

According to the ministry, on April 26, 2016, there were 2, 887 who met the requisite qualifications for the amnesty, where 557 were pardoned, and that in 2017 about 2,219 inmates also received the presidential amnesty.

On April 26, 2018, the ministry stated that there were 3,894 inmates on the list, out of which 3,319 prisoners were given alternative sentence by the Head of State, whereas 585 were pardoned. And, during the corresponding period in 2019, those who qualified for the amnesty were 4,252 and only 3,530 were given alternative sentence and 722 were pardoned.

This year according to the ministry, the president pardoned about 933 prisoners, and 2,786 were given an alternative sentences, while 256 others had their death sentences executed.

