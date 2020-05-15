Tanzania: State Allocates 200m/ - to Construct Vip Route On Mt Kilimanjaro

THE government, for tourism purposes, has allocated about 200m/- in the 2020/21 fiscal year that would fund construction of a 25-kilometre route for Very Important Persons (VIP), who will be climbing Mountain Kilimanjaro.

The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism told the National Assembly here that building the new route was ongoing, adding that another 230m/- has also been earmarked during the same period to construct new offices, which will be receiving and offering services to tourists, besides building another route from Kidia area heading to the mountain.

"The launching of the new route will help in hiking government revenue through local and international tourism, and as well as increasing economic opportunities for residents of Old Moshi East Ward, especially those providing tour guide services and those doing business with tourists around the area," the ministry stated.

That was when the ministry was issuing its written response in the House, while answering a question posed by Special Seats MP, Ester Mmasi (CCM), who said that residents of Old Moshi Ward were eagerly awaiting for the VIP route at the popular mountain.

"Why has the government not gone ahead to quench thirsty that has been long overdue," she said.

In the response, the ministry added that in collaboration with the Tanzania National Park Authority (TANAPA), they have decided to open the Kidia route that will be used by VIP visitors wishing to climb mountain Kilimanjaro.

"Because of the importance of that route, TANAPA decided that the VIP route be incorporated into the ten-year plan dubbed General Management Plan (GMP)- 2016-2026," stated the ministry.