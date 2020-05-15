Tanzania: Tarime Officials Take Steps to Curb Cross-Border Smuggling

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

AUTHORITIES in Tarime District, Mara Region, have taken steps to curb smuggling of goods at the Tanzanian/Kenyan Sirari border in Mara Region.

Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri on Wednesday announced the formation of a special taskforce that would be dealing with smugglers at one of the country's easiest border posts.

The team involves security officials from different state agencies. Earlier on the same day, the taskforce seized various goods worth 14.6m/-.

The goods, which included cooking oil, salt and spaghetti, entered the country through illegal routes.

"This has caused a loss of millions of shillings in revenue. It is not acceptable," Mr Msafiri noted after the seizure of the goods.

The Tarime DC directed the taskforce to ensure it stopped the smuggling of goods along the border.

Customs Acting Manager in Mara Region Allan Maduhu insisted that every trader should follow procedures when importing or exporting goods through the border. "By so doing the government will generate revenue for national development," he said.

A few weeks ago a consignment of cigarettes worth about 275m/- was impounded by officials along the same border as it was being smuggled into the country.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

