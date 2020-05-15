Tanzania: Isles Volleyball Coaches Opt for Digital Class Training

VOLLEYBALL coaches in Zanzibar have launched a digital coaching course targeting trainees and players at this time when all sports activities have been suspended due to Covid-19 scare.

The class also offers lengthy discussions among volleyball stakeholders in the Isles.

The digital initiative was unveiled here yesterday by coaches Pascal Nkuba and Nassor Shariff of Jeshi Stars and named the cellular phone and social media outlets as the major sources of the communication.

They said the aim of the initiative is to reach all stakeholders of volleyball, especially coaches, players and umpires.

"Both lessons and discussions have received good responses something we see as a big achievement for the sport in this time of lockdown," said Nkuba.

The initiative, according to Nkuba, has brought closer all volleyball coaches operating in both Tanzania Mainland and Isles.

In retrospect Shariff named watsapp as the vital tool of the volleyball class while other sources like Facebook, tweeter and instagram later joined to support the initiative.

In Mwanza, HOLIS, one of the big organisers of volleyball tournaments, also launched the Live Volleyball Talk show through their official Instagram.

"HOLIS management has launched Live Volleyball Talk Show as among its initiatives to develop and promote the game agendas in the country. We have organised the live talk show through our Instagram account and its beginning was a huge success," said the firm's official Majaliwa Mayunga.

Mayunga added that the first show was conducted in English language with main reasons to deliver the message to multinational audience.

"We have started with English language because we target the multinational and local audiences, but that doesn't mean we have ignored our local fans who might find it difficult to share with others or what is being offered.

"It is just a start and we have planned many of these programmes so as to give everyone a chance to express or contribute views towards the game development," he said.

Adding, Mayunga said HOLIS has put in place amazing plans for volleyball fraternity and he is sure it will touch everyone once and benefited many.