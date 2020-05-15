Tanzania: Isles Volleyball Coaches Opt for Digital Class Training

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

VOLLEYBALL coaches in Zanzibar have launched a digital coaching course targeting trainees and players at this time when all sports activities have been suspended due to Covid-19 scare.

The class also offers lengthy discussions among volleyball stakeholders in the Isles.

The digital initiative was unveiled here yesterday by coaches Pascal Nkuba and Nassor Shariff of Jeshi Stars and named the cellular phone and social media outlets as the major sources of the communication.

They said the aim of the initiative is to reach all stakeholders of volleyball, especially coaches, players and umpires.

"Both lessons and discussions have received good responses something we see as a big achievement for the sport in this time of lockdown," said Nkuba.

The initiative, according to Nkuba, has brought closer all volleyball coaches operating in both Tanzania Mainland and Isles.

In retrospect Shariff named watsapp as the vital tool of the volleyball class while other sources like Facebook, tweeter and instagram later joined to support the initiative.

In Mwanza, HOLIS, one of the big organisers of volleyball tournaments, also launched the Live Volleyball Talk show through their official Instagram.

"HOLIS management has launched Live Volleyball Talk Show as among its initiatives to develop and promote the game agendas in the country. We have organised the live talk show through our Instagram account and its beginning was a huge success," said the firm's official Majaliwa Mayunga.

Mayunga added that the first show was conducted in English language with main reasons to deliver the message to multinational audience.

"We have started with English language because we target the multinational and local audiences, but that doesn't mean we have ignored our local fans who might find it difficult to share with others or what is being offered.

"It is just a start and we have planned many of these programmes so as to give everyone a chance to express or contribute views towards the game development," he said.

Adding, Mayunga said HOLIS has put in place amazing plans for volleyball fraternity and he is sure it will touch everyone once and benefited many.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.