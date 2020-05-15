Tanzania: Tccia Urges On New Sunflower Seed Availability

THE Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has appealed to agricultural firms and research institutes to develop new types of sunflower seed s to uplift the level of productivity of the cash crop in the country.

The Central Zone's Executive Secretary of TCCIA, Mr Iddi Senge, said here yesterday that the current type of sunflower seed has been in use in the country for over fifty years, saying lack of several types of sunflower seed has been a challenge to productivity.

"A variety of sunflower seed will help to improve productivity of the cash crop in the country," said the Central Zone's Executive Secretary.

Reports suggest that sunflower oil plants here suffer a shortage of sunflower, forcing them to operate for only six months in a year.

The Central Zone regions of Dodoma and Singida are the country's main producers of the cash crop.

Mr Senge hailed the Cereal and other Produce Board of Tanzania (CPB) for importing the mega sunflower plant from Greece, pointing out that it was now vital to increase productivity of the sunflower crop.

Last week, CPB said it plans to put up a sunflower plant at Kizota suburban here in order to increase sunflower oil production.

The plant will be able to process 15,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds a day.

Mr Senge explained that the new types of sunflower seed will help farmers to use small sizes of land for bumper harvests, which will save forests from being cleared for farming, pointing out that trees were vital for mitigating the outcome of climate change.

He also called for deployment of enough extension officers in the areas which produce sunflower to help farmers, largely smallholder farmers, to improve production of sunflower crop.

"There is need for developin a strategic plan to improve availability of sunflower seed and deployment of extension officers to the areas producing the cash crop to increase its productivity," he observed.