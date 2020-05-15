Tanzania: Tamwa Donates Protective Gear As It Joins War On COVID-19 Pandemic

TANZANIA Media Women's Association (Tamwa-Zanzibar) has joined the fight against the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) disease by donating protective gear to service providers.

"Economic activities have to continue despite the prevalence of coronavirus. All we have to do is to take precautionary measures," Tamwa (Zanzibar) Director, Dr Mzuri Issa, said during a handover ceremony at the association's Tunguu offices.

She commended the government for great efforts to quell the spread of the fatal disease, imploring more organisations to support the government in the war on the pandemic. "The government cannot fight against this deadly disease alone...Let's all join forces," she urged.

Dr Issa said the donation, which included facemasks, sanitisers and handwashing soap, would benefit medics on the frontline in the fight against the lethal disease, journalists and entrepreneurs.

"We believe that medics and media practitioners are the main stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19, but they have to fight the war safely," said the director, adding that the protective gear would as well help small entrepreneurs to continue with their production uninterrupted.

Some of the materials were procured from one of Zanzibar Women's entrepreneurial cooperative society - the beneficiary of Tamwa organised and coordinated entrepreneurial training.

"This means business to our stakeholders, especially during these difficult times," said Dr Issa, hinting that the entire contribution cost Tamwa 19m/-.

Tamwa Zanzibar Board member Aziza Juma Ali handed over the donation to representatives from the health sector, the media and entrepreneurs.

In appreciation, Mr Khatibu Suleiman, who received the donation on behalf of the media, thanked Tamwa for its empathy with media professionals who he said were "highly prone to coronavirus infections."

He urged all members of the public to observe social distancing and get rid of panic, which he described as more dangerous than the novel virus itself.